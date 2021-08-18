Riquna Williams with a 2-pointer vs. Washington Mystics
Riquna Williams (Las Vegas Aces) with a 2-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 08/17/2021
Football player will step away from Team USA
Jason Wright and the Washington Football Team are getting closer to a new permanent name for the franchise, according to a team source
The former soccer star also accused her teammate of brokering a bad collective bargaining deal for the team
Detroit Tigers great Jack Morris apologized during the ninth inning of Tuesday's game for making an offensive comment when referencing Shohei Ohtani.
The Josh Rosen era is over.
SoFi Stadium is banning the fans involved in Saturday's brawl during the Rams-Chargers game.
Chris Bassitt was struck in the head by a line drive at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday night.
Tennis star Naomi Osaka breaks down in tears following an exchange with a reporter at a news conference. Her agent later calls the writer a 'bully.'
A's manager Bob Melvin provided an update on pitcher Chris Bassitt who was struck in the face with a line drive.
Josh Rosen will look to join his fifth NFL team in the last four years.
UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane reveals how much he made at UFC 265.
Hopefully Beverley didn't sign a lease in Memphis, because he's headed out of town after barely 36 hours.
College Football Daily Cavalcade: The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 will form an alliance of conferences. So now what?
This cow wants in on the summer fun and decides to go for a swim in this pool. Too funny!
If the Jacksonville Jaguars don't expand their passing concepts, first overall pick Trevor Lawrence might be in trouble.
The Dodgers' manager learned a hard truth about Max Scherzer when he's pitching during a recent start.
The Yankees tied the Red Sox Oakland Athletics in the AL Wild Card standings Tuesday, completing a doubleheader sweep of Boston with a 2-0 win.
LAS VEGAS (AP) Louis King slammed home a two-handed dunk with a little more than two minutes left in the third quarter of the NBA Summer League championship game, let out a monstrous roar and promptly flexed with authority. Fittingly, it was King who dominated for Sacramento and finished with 21 points to help the Kings cruise to a 100-67 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in front of a sparse, masked crowd that barely filled the bottom bowl, an uncommon scene for a title game that has packed the venue in recent years prior to the pandemic. It was Sacramento's first Summer League title since 2014.
Sixteen teams, all from the USA due to COVID1-19 protocols, are vying for the right to become the 2021 Little League World Series champions.
Scott Pianowski is joined by Adam Levitan from Establish The Run to discuss sorting through coachspeak, the performances from rookie QBs in the first week of preseason, Jason Garrett’s impact on the Giants, and crowded positions for the Bengals, Jaguars and Eagles.