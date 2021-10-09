Riquna Williams with a 2-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Riquna Williams (Las Vegas Aces) with a 2-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10/08/2021
Riquna Williams (Las Vegas Aces) with a 2-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10/08/2021
Brittney Griner put together a phenomenal Game 5 performance to help pave the way for the Mercury to earn a WNBA Finals berth. Griner put up 28 PTS, 8 REBS and a BIG game sealing block.
UF's Billy Gonzales is quietly putting together an elite wide receiver class for the class of 2022.
Amber Heard secretly welcomed a baby girl in April.
Tweets Of The Day Michigan junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson leads the nation with a 21.8 pressure rate, according to Sports Info Solutions. Aidan Hutchinson has been a dominant force on the Michigan defense, leading the Big Ten in pressure rate pic.
When Phoenix Mercury coach Sandy Brondello was asked what was the difference in the fourth quarter, she had a simple response: It was Diana Taurasi. Taurasi scored 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter, and Brittney Griner had 28 points and nine rebounds to lead the Mercury past the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game 5 of the semifinals Friday night to advance to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2014.
‘It’s ruining her life is what it’s doing. I’m worried for her emotional status right now,’ says mother of woman in viral clip
The Seahawks pulled off a bizarre double punt against the Rams, which somehow stood. Here's what the officials told Sean McVay.
Buster Posey did something no other Giant has ever done in a postseason game.
Kris Bryant with a historic Giants postseason debut.
Emma Raducanu crashed out of the WTA Indian Wells tournament in the second round, losing in her first match since her stunning US Open triumph to Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-4 on Friday.
Russell Westbrook showed rust and struggled in his preseason debut with LeBron James and the Lakers, who lost 121-114 at Golden State on Friday night.
The Los Angeles Lakers nearly pulled off a big comeback against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the preseason.
LeBron James checked in at No. 2 on the USA TODAY panel ranking of the 75 greatest players in NBA history.
Last year, the Seahawks started 5-0, finished 12-4, and exited the postseason in the wild card round. (Sorry, the super wild card round.) After the dust settled on the season, a storm of something other than dust emerged regarding quarterback Russell Wilson‘s future in Seattle. This year, the Seahawks have started 2-3. They’re currently in sole [more]
Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole combined for 58 points Friday night to lift the Warriors to a 121-114 preseason win over the Lakers at Chase Center.
The Philadelphia 76ers still have hope that Ben Simmons returns to the team after the Portland Trail Blazers rejected their trade offer.
The moves help the Hornets retain the G League rights to two players they like, and want to further develop in Greensboro.
Zack Kassian was involved in a disturbing fight with Zack MacEwen in preseason action.
The Cowboys owner revealed that Smith is still dealing with effects of his 2016 injury and seemed to compare him to a used Ford Bronco. | From @ToddBrock24f7
When you apologize, you don't equivocate, or spin, or gaslight. And yet that's exactly what Gruden did when the email came to light.