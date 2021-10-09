Riquna Williams with a 2-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury

Associated Press

When Phoenix Mercury coach Sandy Brondello was asked what was the difference in the fourth quarter, she had a simple response: It was Diana Taurasi. Taurasi scored 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter, and Brittney Griner had 28 points and nine rebounds to lead the Mercury past the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game 5 of the semifinals Friday night to advance to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2014.