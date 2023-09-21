Riq Woolen among nine Seahawks who miss practice, and he might not play Week 3

Seahawks starting cornerback Riq Woolen (chest) did not practice Wednesday, and it sounds like he probably won't play Sunday.

"He’s pretty sore," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, via John Boyle of the team website. "It's going to be a pretty good recovery for him to get back."

Woolen, though, will not need a stint on injured reserve.

Tre Brown would replace Woolen at right corner after Brown started at left corner for Devon Witherspoon in the opener. Brown had an interception return for a touchdown in the win over the Lions in Week 2.

Receiver DK Metcalf also was one of the nine Seahawks who didn't practice Wednesday after taking a shot to the ribs on the first possession against the Lions. He played 60 of 72 snaps, and Carroll indicated Metcalf will play in Week 3.

"He's going to make it through the week. He'll be all right," Carroll said. "We'll take care of him, but he's going to be all right."

Metcalf said he felt "great."

Offensive tackle Charles Cross (toe), tight end Will Dissly (shoulder), safety Julian Love (hamstring), cornerback Coby Bryant (toe), defensive tackle Jarran Reed (groin), defensive end Boye Mafe (knee) and linebacker Devin Bush (shoulder) also missed Wednesday's on-field work.