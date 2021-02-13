Ripple effects of Mitchell Robinson's hand fracture, including a possible bigger role for Obi Toppin
Mitchell Robinson is probably going to be out for several weeks with a fractured right hand.
Per ESPN’s Stephania Bell, NBA players are traditionally out for 3-6 weeks when they fracture their hands.
We should find out more about the timetable for Robinson on Saturday after he’s examined by team doctors.
It’s hard to overstate the significance of Robinson’s absence.
The Knicks (12-15) were winning games largely on the strength of their defense. They entered play Friday ranked No. 6 overall in points allowed per 100 possessions.
Robinson played a major role in New York’s success on defense. He challenged shots at the rim, did a solid job defending in space and stayed out of foul trouble.
Replacing him will be difficult.
Here are Tom Thibodeau’s initial thoughts on how his lineups may look without Robinson.
“We’ll have some flexibility. We can play smaller (lineups). I like what Taj (Gibson) gives us. Obviously, the great value and the things that Mitch brought to the team was the defensive component and I feel that Nerlens (Noel) does many of those things extremely well. And of course Taj, that’s been his strength throughout his career. So I don’t want to lose that piece of it.
“But I like the way Obi (Toppin)’s coming on. He’s giving us good minutes. So we have that option. We can downsize and can play Kevin (Knox) at the 4. Play Julius (Randle) at the 5. There’s a number of things we can do. I like the versatility of our team.
“But anytime we lose a player of Mitch’s caliber, we have to make sure we’re playing hard. You don’t replace a guy like that individually. We have to do it collectively and everybody has to step up.”
This is a big opportunity for Noel, who has defended well with the second unit. It will also be interesting to see how Thibodeau and his staff implement some of the small lineups he referenced on Friday. Toppin getting more minutes would be a positive in a big-picture sense. But, if history is any indication, lineups with Toppin and Randle at center will struggle to defend the paint.
So Robinson’s absence presents a tough challenge for the coaching staff – and the organization as a whole.
The trade deadline is on March 25. If Robinson is out for a month and the Knicks fall apart without him, it could change how they approach the deadline. The Knicks could transition to sellers and look to move their veterans on short-term contracts.