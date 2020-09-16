After ripping the Steelers, NFL analyst pivots on Pittsburgh

"The Pittsburgh Steelers deserve a lot of credit. I'm telling you, this is going to be a dangerous team, a dynamite team, week in and week out."@AdamSchein is FIRED UP about this Pittsburgh Steelers team! pic.twitter.com/4hGyOsW4ZU — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 15, 2020





After the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-16 win over the New York Giants last week, the media has started to perk up about Pittsburgh’s potential this season. One guy in particular who seems to be looking for a spot on the bandwagon is CBS Sports NFL analyst Adam Schein.

Schein was glowing about the Steelers after their win talking about the Steelers being a dangerous team week in and week out. While I appreciate Shein’s enthusiasm, this is quite a pivot from his opinion about the team prior to the start of the season.

Here’s what Shein had to say.

While I appreciate Shein’s change of heart it would have been nice if he would have acknowledged it as part of his praise. It is so easy for these guys to put out these hot takes to get attention thinking they will just disappear into the ether. But thanks to the internet and social media these hot takes will never go away.

