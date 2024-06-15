Ripley's Long took charge on mound and at plate

RIPLEY – Ty Long wants to be the one out front, leading the charge. It’s the only way he knows how to play.

Whether on the mound or at the plate, Long’s approach is one of focused aggression. That’s worked out quite well for him, never more so than in his senior season.

The Ripley pitcher and shortstop is the 2024 Daily Journal Baseball Player of the Year.

Long’s pitching numbers this year were eye-popping: In 90 innings of work, he allowed just three earned runs, which works out to a 0.23 ERA. Long struck out 167 batters and walked just 21.

“I do not like to throw balls at all. I just try to throw strikes,” he said.

Even on 0-2 counts, Long is trying to throw strikes. He doesn’t believe in wasting a pitch, mainly because it could take him out of his attacking mindset.

Long didn’t have a single bad outing all season.

“Every day you lock in on what you’re doing and have laser focus on what you’re trying to feel, what you’re trying to do, and it translates to the game,” he said. “You can’t be locked in 24/7, but that’s why you’ve got to unlock and lock back in every single pitch and understand what you’ve got to do and look at it in almost a 3D perspective in your mind before it happens, and then make your pitch.”

At the plate, Long batted .485 from the leadoff spot and scored 36 runs. His aggression is a little more tempered in the batter’s box, but the goal is the same – put pressure on the opponent. There was a brief period this past season when Long struggled to hit, but a talk with his dad got him sorted out.

“I was putting too much pressure on myself, and I had to understand to just have fun and play the game. It helped with my approach a lot, just being more aggressive in the zone and picking out pitches depending on the pitcher.”

Long’s big year propelled Ripley to the Class 4A state championship series against Sumrall. He struck out 18 batters in a Game 1 win, but the Tigers dropped the next two games, including a 2-0 loss in Game 3 with Long on the mound. Both runs were unearned.

Long will continue his playing career at Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles want him as a hitter but might also utilize his arm.

“Whatever role they need me to fill,” he said, “that’s what I’m going to do to the best of my ability.”