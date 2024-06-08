Ripley program taking shape heading into Hobson’s second season

NEW SITE – There may be some growing pains, but Ripley girls basketball coach Katie Hobson wants to continue to mold the program in her second year at the helm.

Ripley is coming off a 10-17 season and a first-round elimination in the Class 4A playoffs. Plus, the Tigers have to replace last year’s leading scorer Alorian Story, who averaged 21 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

“The biggest thing is just continuing to change the culture there of really getting after it and playing defense like I like to play it,” Hobson said. “Being up-tempo on both ends of the floor. I love it when teams get up and down, play aggressive man defense. I’m trying to teach them how to do that.

“Ripley’s girls basketball has always been very well known for being scrappy and hustling and getting after it and being really good. It just kind of had fallen off a little bit there,” she added.

The first couple of days had been tough for Ripley in Hobson’s eyes. The Tigers will take some lumps this summer, but that’s what the summer is for.

“Kind of have to work through those mistakes,” she said. “There’s going to be a lot of mistakes when they’re learning that kind of stuff, playing that fast. But that’s kind of what summer’s for. That’s what a benefit of playing summer ball is, to kind of work that stuff out and be ready by the time the season comes.”

The Tigers ended Thursday morning with a win over Wheeler, and sophomore Jayda Perry flashed offensively with 11 points. Ripley will be looking for some younger players to emerge after losing three seniors who were its top scorers and rebounders.

“(Replacing Story’s) scoring is very difficult, the rebounding’s very difficult, and those are the two places that we struggle the most,” Hobson said. “I’m trying to keep encouraging them because we are getting the shots that we want. We’re getting really good looks, we’re just not knocking it down, so hopefully that will come, just keep working through that.”