RIP to Pitt and Ravens great, Tony Siragusa
One of the biggest personalities that the NFL has ever seen has passed away as Tony Siragusa died Wednesday at the age of just 55. He’s remembered as a key part of the dominant Baltimore Ravens defense that captured Super Bowl XXXV. He started his NFL career with the Colts and was also a sideline reporter for NFL coverage on Fox.
Before his NFL career however, Siragusa starred at a rival of Notre Dame’s, as the Goose was a force for Pitt from 1985-1989 before signing an undrafted free agent contract with the Colts. While at Pitt, the Goose delivered an all-time quote that took a rib at Notre Dame and Penn State.
“If I wanted to learn a school song, I would’ve gone to Notre Dame or Penn State. I want to kill people on the football field. That’s why I came to Pitt.” – Tony Siragusa
Regardless of your thoughts on Pitt football, that quote belongs on a t-shirt at the bookstore.
RIP to a great player and all-time personality that went miles in making football fun.