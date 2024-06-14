RIP Jerry West. Plus, will the Celtics sweep the NBA Finals?

The man, the myth, the logo: Jerry West dies at 86





The sports world, basketball in particular, is mourning the loss of NBA legend Jerry West, who died Wednesday at the age of 86. If you don’t know the career-Los Angeles Laker, you’re definitely familiar with his image. Jerry West is the man who inspired the NBA logo.

West retired in 1974, before joining the Lakers’ coaching staff, but ultimately, he made a significant impact on the game as an executive. West worked in the front office of multiple NBA franchises, including the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He’s among conversations for the greatest basketball player of all time, not the greatest coach, but some consider him to be the best basketball man to ever walk the earth.

And as the basketball world mourns his loss, players are reacting to his death, and remembering the wisdom he shared.

The comeback that almost was.

The Boston Celtics had a 21-point lead at one point during Wednesday’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and the Dallas Mavericks almost completed the comeback. Almost.

The Celtics played without Kristaps Porzingis, who was ruled out with an injury, and just when the Mavs thought they were capitalizing on the moment, star Luka Doncic fouled out. It was the first time Doncic fouled out this season, and the first time in his postseason career.

Now, the Celtics are one game away from being crowned champions and setting a record for the NBA Finals.

Sure, the series isn’t over. But no NBA team has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Game 4 is Friday at 8:30 p.m. (ET) in Dallas.

Other Top Stories:

Top Video: