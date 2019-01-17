Rip City Rewind: Everything you might have missed as the Blazers fell to the Cavaliers originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

The Portland Trail Blazers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, looking to get back on track after a 0-2 trip on the road.

While it was raining outside of the Moda Center in Portland, it was pouring inside as well. The Blazers were hot from three-point range, shooting a lights out 16-of-29 from three, or 55.2 percent from the floor.

The Cavaliers pulled to within 10 points in the third quarter, but the Blazers shut the door and pulled away with the victory.

Here's a look at everything you might have missed as the Blazers beat the Cavs 129-112.

Damian Lillard led the way for Portland on Wednesday night, dropping 33 points on 11-of-19 shooting. He was also a perfect 7-of-7 from the free throw line.

Prior to the game, Lillard was listed as questionable with a right hand strain, but he wouldn't let his injury hold him back from taking the court.

Nurkic recorded the first triple double of his NBA career. He had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and added five blocked shots for the Blazers. Nurkic became the only Trail Blazer, other than the legendary Bill Walton, to have a triple-double with five blocks.

