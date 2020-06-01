'Rip City Revival' was a Trail Blazer history lesson that left out a few chapters

NBA-TV presented its Trail Blazer documentary Sunday night. It was called "Rip City Revival" and it certainly wasn't a "Rip City Revelation."

For people new to this team, fans who weren't around back in the early 1990s when Portland made its two runs to the Finals, this was a cursory history lesson.

For those who were around, or the ones looking for something new or a little deeper, it was incomplete.

Nothing new. No revelations, no scoops and no real insight. No controversy, either.

And there was no mention of the One True Fact of that team's three-year run: The 1991 team that lost to the Lakers in the Western Conference finals was without question the best of those three Trail Blazer teams.

That team had dominated the NBA during the regular season, beaten the Chicago Bulls in both games between the teams that season.

But there was a stumble in the first round, Portland needing five games to beat Seattle in a best-of-five series that shook the team's confidence. And then the Lakers rocked them in the first game of the conference finals, stealing the homecourt advantage.

The Bulls, in Jordan's first trip to the Finals, had little trouble with the Lakers, but I believe the Trail Blazers would have won that series.

But they couldn't get there.

I would like to have seen at least a little time spent talking about Rick Adelman and his coaching staff, who designed an offense that made the most of the team's talent and coached one of the most overachieving groups I've ever covered. They also fostered the culture that allowed those teams to grow so close-knit. It was a very joyful team -- a pleasure to be around.

Geoff Petrie's name wasn't even mentioned, but he played a role as general manager in putting the team together, just as he did a few years later with Adelman in Sacramento.

Story continues

I will say this, though, at least the documentary provided a few favorable clips of Portland and Clyde Drexler vs. the Bulls in the 1992 Finals, rather than the total Michael Jordan one-man wrecking crew video shown recently on ESPN's "The Last Dance."

And the tribute to Drazen Petrovic, Kevin Duckworth and Jerome Kersey was very worthwhile.

All in all, it told a story -- not the whole story, but provided a nice picture of a wonderful team with some very popular players who have their own special place in the team's history.

'Rip City Revival' was a Trail Blazer history lesson that left out a few chapters originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest