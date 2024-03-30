Rios scores four goals in Ada victory over Harrah

Mar. 30—NOBLE — Ada senior soccer player McKayla Rios was in the zone during the Lady Cougars' matchup with Harrah Thursday in the first round of the Rose Rock Tournament in Noble.

Rios scored four goals to help her team knock off the Lady Panthers 4-2. The Lady Cougars improved to 3-1 on the year, while Harrah dipped to 2-3.

"McKayla Rios had a great game. We had several players out due to injuries but the girls played extremely hard and overcame it," said Ada head coach Cole Jones. "I was very happy with the effort they gave."

In a boy's first-round contest at the Rose Rock Tournament, Ada edged Shawnee 1-0.

The Cougars' only goal came off the foot of senior Caden Mitchell.

"They played extremely hard to overcome a very good Shawnee team," Jones said. "Our four defenders played their best game yet today. Carlos Morales and Erik King held up the outside on defense and Blake Vick and Agustin Palma held down the middle."

The Ada boys stayed unbeaten at 5-0 this season.

Both Ada soccer teams played in a pair of semifinal contests Friday night. The Rose Rock Tournament continues today.