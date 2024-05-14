Rio Vista Eagles, Godley Wildcats claim area titles

May 13—The Rio Vista Eagles and Godley Wildcats both claimed area titles on Saturday.

The Eagles completed a series win over Crawford. Game 1 had five lightning delays but the Eagles came out on top with a 7-5 win.

Game 2 was won by Crawford, 11-1, in a game that ended at 2:30 a.m.

Rio Vista bounced back in Game 3 on Saturday to win 3-2.

The Eagles advance to face the Axtell Longhorns in regional quarterfinals. Game 1 begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Whitney High School, followed by Game 2. Game 3, if necessary, begins at noon Saturday.

Rio Vista will be in the first base dugout and tickets are $5 and $3.

The Wildcats defeated Anna 3-1 on Saturday to take best-of-three area baseball series.

Godley advances to face Celina in round 3 beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday at Denton Guyer High School. Game 2 follows at 7 p.m. Friday, and Game 3, if necessary, begins at 11 a.m. Saturday.