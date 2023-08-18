Rio Mesa, Agoura open 2023 high school football season with road victories

JJ Bittner accounted for five touchdowns Thursday night as the Rio Mesa High football team opened its season with win for the first time in four years.

The junior quarterback completed 19 of 28 passes for 174 yards and three TDs and also ran for 68 yards and two scores as the Spartans routed host Saugus High, 48-6.

“We played pretty well,” Rio Mesa head coach Jim Bittner said. “We had to overcome a bunch of first-game mistakes, but the kids played hard the whole game. They played with pretty good character.”

Senior J’Lin Wingo rushed for 100 yards on six carries, including a 46-yard TD run. He also caught a 10-yard TD pass.

Rio Mesa only allowed a pair of Saugus field goals.

“The defense played really well again, especially against the run,” Bittner said. “The secondary played pretty well.”

Bittner threw scoring strikes of 12 yards to Abel Ramos and 20 yards to Charlie Neos three minutes apart in the third quarter to break the game open.

Senior Tayvion Duplessis returned an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Rio Mesa (1-0) wraps up its nonleague schedule next Friday at rival Camarillo.

Agoura 23, Lompoc 7

Even more than winning, playing well is the goal for teams in their season openers.

The Agoura High football team accomplished both on the road Thursday night.

“I’m very happy,” said head coach Dustin Croick. “We had the usual mistakes in a first game — penalties, missed assignments. But that’s to be expected.

“We played well. The kids responded. It’s a nice start for us.”

New starting quarterback Harrison Novak completed 18 of 23 attempts for 267 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 23 yards and one score. Mikes Hull had 12 receptions for 22 yards and one score and notched seven tackles and an interception on defense.

Cody Meehan returned an interception 72 yards for a touchdown and Jake Mercer rushed for 117 yards on 16 carries.

Agoura will host Westlake in a nonleague game next Friday night.

