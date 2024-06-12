Rio Ferdinand tips Real Madrid star to secure Euro 2024 Golden Boot

Former Manchester United and England star Rio Ferdinand has this week tipped a headline member of the attacking ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid to take home the top scorer prize at the upcoming European Championships.

The player in question? Kylian Mbappé.

Frontman Mbappé, of course, has seen his name dominate the headlines across world football over the course of the last couple of weeks.

This comes after the 25-year-old’s long-awaited move to Spain with the aforementioned Real Madrid was finally made official.

And yet, over the weeks to come, Mbappé’s focus will be turned firmly away from matters at club level.

This comes with the prolific frontman set to lead his country’s charge towards glory at Euro 2024.

Mbappé, since being named France captain by Didier Deschamps, will be looked towards as a reference point more than ever at this summer’s German showpiece.

And, as alluded to above, one individual confident that the departing Paris Saint-Germain standout will produce the goods when it matters most, comes in the form of Rio Ferdinand.

Speaking as part of a quick-fire Q&A for TNT Sports, ex-defender Ferdinand was asked for his favourite to scoop the Euro 2024 Golden Boot.

And the Englishman did not hesitate in responding:

“Kylian Mbappé”

🚨🎙️Rio Ferdinand: “Golden boot winner this Euros? Kylian Mbappé.” pic.twitter.com/zAxd3PsTA9 — KMZ (@KM10Zone) June 12, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN