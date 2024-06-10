Rio Ferdinand sides with decision not to bring Manchester United target to Euro 2024

Manchester United transfer target Jarrad Branthwaite missed out on selection for England’s Euro 2024 squad.

It is a risky decision considering the Three Lions are already without Harry Maguire due to injury, and there remain doubts over John Stones’ fitness going into the tournament.

The 21-year-old Everton defender enjoyed an impressive breakout season at the heart of Sean Dyche’s defence after emerging as an upcoming talent during a season-long loan at PSV Eindhoven, where he played under former United goalscorer Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Branthwaite made his senior England debut last week in a 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina but was misfortunate to miss out on a place in Southgate’s final squad selection for the tournament this summer.

Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomes, Marc Guehi, Erzi Konza, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker all made the flight to Germany on Monday evening.

Ferdinand agrees with Southgate’s decision

Embed from Getty Images

Former Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand believes Southgate has probably made the right call on Branthwaite, despite the youngster’s rise to prominence this season.

Branthwaite has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford, which makes Ferdinand’s opinion of Southgate’s decision a bit more interesting.

“I don’t see it as a surprise,” Ferdinand said on the FIVE YouTube channel.

“The way that Branthwaite has played this season, and he’s done really well at Everton, he has done really well… the clean sheets that they’ve had etcetera.

“Just the fact they’ve stayed up and he’s been a main part of that is great, but he’s defending a lot of the time on the edge of his box. They’re [Everton] a low-block team.

“England don’t want to play like that. England want to have the ball and pass and start attacks. He hasn’t shown that he can do that yet at the top level.”

Ferdinand went on the say how impressed he has been with Crystal Palace defender Guehi’s contribution at the back and revealed what Patrick Vieira told him about the young defender, who has also been linked with a move to United, when the Frenchman was in charge at Selhurst Park.

He added: “Guehi, when he’s played for England, has played well. I spoke to Patrick Vieira ages ago about him when he was a manager and he said, ‘This kid, whatever level he goes to he’ll get to that level’.

“He’s not one of those that goes beyond it or under it. He just gets to where he needs get to in that level. He’s done it when he’s played for England and he’s done it for Palace. He’s done well.

“He had a couple of injuries in the season but he’s come back into the team and played.”

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Rio Ferdinand sides with decision not to bring Manchester United target to Euro 2024

Jun 10 2024, 23:20

Manchester United move on from Gareth Southgate due to timing

Jun 10 2024, 22:59

Manchester United academy graduate set to join Serie A side as free agent

Jun 10 2024, 22:28