Rio Ferdinand sends four-word message to Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Portugal’s Euro 2024 opener

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand sent a four-word message to Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Portugal’s Euro 2024 opener against the Czech Republic.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo would likely tell you he aims to compete at the next World Cup, this may well be his final major international tournament as a player.

Ronaldo was part of Portugal’s Euro 2016 winning side, although he has never lifted the World Cup.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner took to social media this afternoon ahead of Portugal’s opening match. His post contained a video along with the following message to Portugal fans.

“Portuguese, today begins another chapter in our history. I fondly remember my first day with the national team, a journey full of challenges and victories. Now, I have the honour of being alongside a team of champions, full of talent and determination. With everyone’s strength and support, we turn dreams into reality. Let’s, together, fight for another triumph. United, we are unstoppable. Go Portugal!”

In response to Ronaldo’s tweet, Ferdinand wrote: “Let’s go my man.”

Let’s go my man 🚀 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 18, 2024

Ferdinand will remember playing with Ronaldo during his early days at United. When he was hatching as a world beater.

Portugal vs Czech Republic

Portugal will be aiming to get of to a flying start at Euro 2024 when they take on the Czech Republic at 8pm tobight.

You look at the squad that Roberto Martinez has to pick from, they’ve got so many great players. Bruno Fernandes pulls the strings in the final third and Diogo Dalot could play a key role at right-back.

As for Ronaldo, it will be intriguing to see if he can remain among the top goalscorers.

