Rio Ferdinand recalls balaclava-wearing Man United fans attempted to intimidate him into extending contract

Rio Ferdinand has recalled a time when Manchester United fans wearing balaclavas came to his house in a bid to intimidate him into signing a new contract at Old Trafford.

The former England defender had quickly established himself as a key part of United’s side after joining in 2002 from Leeds for around £30 million.

And Ferdinand, in 2005, remembers a large group of supporters came to his door looking to ensure their star defender would commit his future to the club.

“I was in my house one day and all of a sudden the bell rings. And someone put their hand over, so I couldn’t see the actual camera, couldn’t see who was on it,” Ferdinand said on his FIVE YouTube channel.

“So I thought, ‘Who’s this cheeky rat? Let me go outside and have a row – whatever it is – don’t take liberties coming to my house.’

“So I jumped on the wall next to my gate, looked over the gate and there’s about 10, 15 people there – guys with balaclavas and hoodies on.

“I’m thinking, ‘What, they’ve come to rob my house?’ And then, luckily, one of them shouted, ‘Just sign the contract!’ I got a bit of confidence thinking, ‘They’re not going to rob my house, it’s just about the football,’ Ferdinand added.

“I said, ‘What you coming to my house for? If I followed your missus home and sat outside your house and waited outside with all my mates, would you be happy? No you wouldn’t. Don’t come to my house – you don’t go to Becks’ [David Beckham’s] house or Roy Keane’s house, but you’re coming here? What’s wrong with you?’

“To be fair, I said to them, ‘At the end of the day, I’m gonna re-sign, I’m gonna stay. I don’t want to go nowhere else, but I’m negotiating – let me negotiate.’”

