Rio Ferdinand names three teams that can win Euro 2024

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand believes only three teams can win Euro 2024.

The European Championships start next Friday with hosts Germany taking on Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Just 24 teams will compete in the tournament and we will be keeping a close eye on United’s players and transfer targets when they’re in action.

The same will apply for this summer’s Copa America.

Ferdinand, who made 81 appearances for England during his playing career, views the Three Lions as one of three clear favourites for Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate’s England have come close at the last three major tournaments, but this summer they will be aiming to go all the way and win the Euros outright.

The former United also fancies Didier Deschamps’ France side, who lost the previous World Cup final to Argentina.

Portugal were the third country named as a favourite to have a successful summer, according to Ferdinand.

During an interview with Portugal manager Roberto Martinez, Ferdinand said on his FIVE YouTube channel: “I want to wish you good luck for the tournament. I hope you do well and come second behind England, that would be great!

“I think it is you [Portugal], England and France – it will be one of those three. I don’t see no-one else.”

Martinez replied: “I don’t think there are favourites in this tournament. I think if you look at the squads and the way the teams are growing, there are seven teams that on their day can win.”

A surprised Ferdinand said in response: “Seven? I don’t see anyone other than those three.”

Martinez went on to add that Germany, Spain and Belgium are worth considering too.

“Germany are well down in the rankings but they have only played friendlies for two years.

“They are playing as hosts and they have that mentality… they are always competitive in tournament football.

“Then you look at England, Spain, France, Belgium, Portugal… there are a lot of teams that can believe they will go far. Bit tournaments are won by very small details.”

On the threat of England, Martinez added: “We faced them twice in the 2018 World Cup and then in the Nations League and I really enjoyed it.

“I think what Gareth Southgate has created is that club-level feeling. It’s a very modern group and enjoy playing for England and feel together. Tactically they can be very flexible, it’s a really difficult opponent.”

The latest news from the England squad is that Harry Maguire has been cut from the provisional squad, leaving the centre-back devastated.

