Rio Ferdinand identifies Frank Lampard’s key mistake that led to Chelsea sacking

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jamie Braidwood
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Frank Lampard was sacked as Chelsea manager midway through his second season in charge&lt;/p&gt; (PA)

Frank Lampard was sacked as Chelsea manager midway through his second season in charge

(PA)

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard failed to find the right balance between youth and experience during his time at the club, according to former England defender Rio Ferdinand, with Thomas Tuchel doing an “amazing” job in charge at Stamford Bridge so far.

Lampard was sacked as Chelsea manager in January with the club ninth in the Premier League, but in less than two months Tuchel has taken the west London side back into the top four and is unbeaten in 14 games in charge, conceding just two goals.

The former Blues midfielder had success in his first season in charge by bringing through academy prospects Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham, among others, but struggled in his second season to get the best out of expensive summer signings Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech.

There has been a immediate turnaround since Tuchel’s appointment, however, with Havertz impressing in particular, while the German coach has also reintegrated players such as Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso who found themselves frozen out by Lampard in his final weeks at the club.

“I think bringing experience back into the team and giving them more responsibility has been a big difference to Frank’s [tenure],” Ferdinand said of Tuchel’s start at Stamford Bridge on his Vibe With FIVE show. “‘Frank definitely went with the younger players and I think that knocked a few of the older players’ noses out of joint and they may have reacted negatively towards that, and that created a problem.

Read more:

“But these players have come back in. Tuchel has rounded up the experienced players and told them, ‘You’re here, you’re my mainstay and the younger players you’re going to be a part of that as well’.”’

Chelsea’s defensive record under Tuchel has been key to their turnaround under the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain coach, with the club keeping 12 clean sheets in 14 games while also progressing to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and semi-finals of the FA Cup.

“I think tactically he [Tuchel] wants his team to be hard to beat and hard to play against,” Ferdinand continued. “He’s been playing three at the back a lot, and they’re a hard, aggressive team. When they lose the ball everyone gets back, there’s an intensity and an understanding of the way they want to play and who they are.

Kai Havertz has been one of the players who has improved under TuchelGetty Images
Kai Havertz has been one of the players who has improved under TuchelGetty Images

“That’s the difference. With Frank they were a bit more fluid going forward and they scored more goals. But they conceded more goals. So I think Tuchel has thought, ‘I’ve got players who can nick me a result with a 1-0 or a 2-0, on the counter attack or at decisive moments, but I’m not conceding goals. It’s been amazing really.

“It’s down to coaching on the training pitch. Being able to translate your ideas and what you need from individuals and as a collective and doing that on the TV screen in the classroom and getting it out on the pitch in training sessions.

“One of the key things is having [N’Golo] Kante central in midfield. The amount of balls he’s won back for that team to maintain possession and to maintain position on the pitch has been phenomenal.”

Recommended Stories

  • Premier League player Power Rankings

    Who are the top 20 Premier League players based on their performances in recent weeks and current form?

  • Does Jesse Lingard’s future lie with Manchester United or West Ham?

    After a first England call-up in nearly two years, the question must be asked: Should the midfielder stay put in east London?

  • Porto icon ‘disgusted’ by claims that Chelsea ‘celebrated’ Champions League draw

    The former Porto player says Chelsea already think they are in the Champions League semi-finals

  • ‘Why buy him?’: Rio Ferdinand baffled by Manchester United’s treatment of Donny Van de Beek

    The Dutch midfielder has scored just once since his £40m move from Ajax last year

  • Transfer notebook: Man City identify main Erling Haaland competition, Hugo Lloris a wanted man

    Manchester City believe the strongest competition in the £100million race for Erling Haaland this summer will come from Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola’s search for Sergio Aguero’s long-term successor will see City assess deals for Europe’s top strikers and Haaland’s record at Borussia Dortmund has put him at the top of their shortlist. Chelsea are also looking at the 20-year-old’s situation this summer but Real are expected to make significant moves to bring him to Spain, challenging City as the frontrunners for the Norway striker. Haaland has been widely reported to have a £68million release clause in 15 months’ time but a higher offer this summer will put pressure on Dortmund to accept an offer at the end of the season. Dortmund are not actively searching for a replacement which has given their fans hope of keeping hold of Haaland for another season but City and Real are among the clubs looking at whether he could be prised in the next transfer window. Aguero will be out of contract in the summer and some team-mates believe his recent games on the bench after returning from injury points to this being his last season at the Etihad Stadium after 10 glittering seasons. European clubs have also been alerted to Riyad Mahrez not yet agreeing a new contract at City with two seasons left on his current deal. The 30-year-old is approaching a time when players would open talks over an extension but there has been no agreement made to extend. Nice want Lloris return Nice are ready to offer Hugo Lloris a way out of Tottenham this summer with a return to the club where he started his career. The Spurs captain, 34, revealed he was part of a broken dressing room after crashing out of the Europa League to Dinamo Zagreb last week, but he also has interest from clubs wanting to offer a fresh start. Lloris started his career at Nice before moving to Lyon and Spurs. They want him back at the Allianz Riviera where he would be a marquee signing under the ownership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The World Cup winner has one full season left on his contract and his forthright interview after the Dinamo defeat has raised hopes he could be brought back to France for the final part of his career. He worked with Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino when they were at Spurs but Keylor Navas is established as No1 at Parc des Princes. Bartley has his suitors if drop beckons Burnley and Newcastle United are keeping a close eye on Kyle Bartley’s situation at West Bromwich Albion. Bartley, 29, has helped keep three clean sheets in his last five games, even though Sam Allardyce’s team are still staring at relegation from the Premier League this season. The former Swansea City centre-back will be among the players who could be targeted by clubs should they fail to beat the drop. Bartley has one year left on his current deal and could be available for the right offer. Burnley have been looking at cover for James Tarkowski and Ben Mee, while Newcastle are also considering centre-backs.

  • Obit: Ex-PGA Tour, Champions Tour player Marion Heck dies at 81

    Heck died Saturday at the age of 81, following a career that included 56 events on the PGA Tour, and 69 more on the PGA Tour Champions.

  • FA Cup: Leicester ousts Man United to join Chelsea in semis

    While its neighbor is chasing a quadruple, Manchester United now has only one route to ending a four-year trophy drought. Losing 3-1 at Leicester in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday realistically leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with only the Europa League to produce his first trophy as United manager.

  • Atlanta Falcons signing RB Mike Davis to a 2-year deal

    According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Atlanta is signing former Panthers RB Mike Davis to a two-year contract worth $5.5 million, with $3 million of it guaranteed in the first year of the deal. Davis filled in for injured Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, and while he isn’t the play-maker McCaffrey is, he still racked up over 1,000 all-purpose yards in 2020 — 642 rushing yards and 373 receiving yards. Signing Davis likely means the Falcons are out on free-agent RB Todd Gurley, who signed a one-year deal with the team last year.

  • Exclusive: Care home provider introduces Covid vaccine passports in UK first

    Vaccine passports are being introduced at one of Britain's largest care home providers this week in a first for the UK. Barchester Healthcare, which runs 240 facilities with 17,000 staff, is trialling the scheme as part of efforts to become a "fully vaccinated service" by the end of next month. Staff are being asked to download the myGP app, already used by roughly two million people, to access their medical records. A new feature of the app automatically shows a green tick 12 days after the user has received their second Covid jab. Users can also demonstrate that they have received the first injection by calling up the medical history function. Starting with a trial among volunteer staff this week, the use of vaccine passports could become a compulsory adjunct to the company's existing policy of having all staff vaccinated by May. A trial of the new myGP TICKet function is also running at Lillian Faithful Care, a group of care homes in Gloucestershire. It comes after The Telegraph revealed that care home workers will be required by law to get vaccinated under a plan agreed by Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock.

  • Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders praises Diogo Jota’s ‘pure instinct’

    The former Wolves forward was sidelined by a knee injury throughout December, January and February.

  • Oblak secures Atlético win; Dest, Messi get 2 each for Barça

    MADRID (AP) After Jan Oblak swatted the ball away with a superb penalty save in the 86th minute, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone celebrated on the sideline as if his team had just scored a goal. Luis Suarez had earlier scored his 500th career goal with club and country to help give Atletico a hard-fought 1-0 home win against relegation-threatened Alaves on Sunday. The victory, Atletico's third in the last seven league games, left the leaders four points ahead of Barcelona, which stayed close by routing fifth-place Real Sociedad 6-1.

  • 5 best EDGE defenders still remaining in 2nd wave of 2021 NFL free agency

    The Ravens need help at EDGE after losing Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue. Here are the best options available in 2021 NFL free agency

  • Virgil van Dijk challenged to make Liverpool return this season to boost Euro 2020 chances

    The defender has been out since October with an ACL injury but could return for the end of the season

  • Transfer news: Daka to Manchester United; Alaba makes decision

    In the latest transfer news Patson Daka to Manchester United (among others) is an intriguing development, while David Alaba appears to have made up his mind on his next destination.

  • Texans' Deshaun Watson now facing 11 civil suits

    Four more women filed civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson on Monday, bringing to 11 the number of women alleging sexual assault or inappropriate conduct by the Houston Texans quarterback. The attorney for the women, Tony Buzbee, said last week he was working with 22 women who reported such encounters with Watson. The first lawsuit was filed last Tuesday, at which time Watson, 25, denied the allegations.

  • Haaland's Norway hint at pre-match Qatar protest over human rights abuses

    Striker Erling Haaland and several other Norway players are preparing a special gesture in support of migrant workers in Qatar ahead of this week's first World Cup qualifier, coach Staale Solbakken said on Tuesday.

  • Clemson coach Dabo Swinney responds to lawsuits filed against Texans QB Deshaun Watson

    Clemson Tigers football coach Dabo Swinney has commented publicly on the lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct by Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

  • Errol Spence Jr. or Terence Crawford next for Vergil Ortiz Jr.?

    Golden Boy President Eric Gomez discusses says Vergil Ortiz Jr. is ready for high-profile fighters like Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford following his dominant win against Maurice Hooker.

  • UFC 260 title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega postponed due to COVID-19

    UFC 260 is down a title fight after Alex Volkanovski announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

  • Philadelphia Eagles land the top WR in Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft 3.0

    Mel Kiper released his Mock Draft 3.0 and he has the Eagles drafting Ja'Marr Chase out of LSU