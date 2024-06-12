Rintaro Sasaki, Japanese phenom, clouts homer in US debut, helps Trenton Thunder top Frederick Keys

The thunderous crack of the bat was unmistakable. The result, predictable.

Trenton Thunder first baseman Rintaro Sasaki watched his towering blast clear the right field fence at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium with dozens of cameras trained on him. It’s something the 19-year-old phenom is used to: He hit 140 home runs in high school, the most of any Japanese high schooler ever.

That raw power, reminiscent of Aaron, Ruth and Bonds, at one point made him the projected No. 1 overall pick in this year’s Nippon Professional Baseball draft. He counts megastar Shohei Ohtani as a mentor.

And yet, here was Sasaki, circling the bases in Frederick on Tuesday night in his stateside debut as a part of MLB Draft League action. That go-ahead two-run homer is sure to be the first of many in the U.S., and the 2,488 in attendance at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium could one day say they saw history.

While the 11-1 loss marked the Frederick Keys’ home opener, plenty came from around the Mid-Atlantic on short notice to get a glimpse of the most notable prospect to come through Frederick since the team lost its major league affiliation in 2020.

“Just want to see how he does in a new country,” said Spencer Tang, who traveled from Sterling, Virginia, with his camera to snap a photo of Sasaki.

Tang, like the rest of the baseball world, found out about Sasaki’s expected debut less than 24 hours before he took the field. It also caught the Keys off guard. They suddenly had to deal with an unprecedented level of attention for a regular-season contest by themselves, as Trenton did not send a member of its media relations department to the game.

Frederick credentialed nearly 20 media members for the game, including more than a half-dozen Japanese reporters based in the United States who made the trip to cover the next potential superstar from their home country.

The influx was so immense that a portion of the reporters were relocated from the press box to an upstairs suite that could accommodate such a crowd. And though Sasaki declined to be interviewed Tuesday, he showed why he’s worthy of that amount of hype.

He batted cleanup with a two-hit, three-RBI night, also driving in a run on a two-out, sixth-inning single to right field.

“The whole night was exciting. He brought a new energy to our ballclub,” Thunder manager Adonis Smith said. “He’s very strong, very talented, understands what he’s doing at the plate. The kid can play.”

Sasaki has a level of celebrity in Japan afforded to only the best baseball players. The Athletic reported that more than 30 camera crews attended Sasaki’s high school graduation just to get a glimpse of the slugger crossing the stage and formally ushering in his professional career.

It was set to happen in the NPB, Japan’s top league, but Sasaki instead announced in February that he will play college ball at Stanford, hoping to fast track his journey to the majors. It’s a route almost never taken by Japanese phenoms, but Sasaki’s power could make him a trailblazer.

His swing is immense and violent. Standing slightly open in the left-handed batter’s box with his bat cocked over his left shoulder, Sasaki explosively transfers his 6-foot, 250-pound frame into each baseball, even making his outs head-turners.

That’s what people like Cameron Smiley came to watch. The 20-year-old Central Penn College player saw an Instagram post Tuesday morning noting Sasaki’s debut and decided to make the nearly two-hour drive from Summerdale, Pennsylvania, to Frederick.

Smiley printed out a few photographs in hopes that Sasaki would sign them and add to his collection of more than 10,000 autographs, including top Japanese players like Ohtani. While Sasaki politely declined Smiley’s request pregame, he still left with a souvenir: a batting practice ball Sasaki sent out of the stadium earlier in the day.

“I already wrote his name on it, everything like that,” Smiley said. “It’s the power. … He was hitting balls 450 feet, and he’s younger than I am. It’s crazy.”

Dave McNeely has seen his fair share of highly touted Japanese prospects. He’s a Japanese baseball card collector who owns around 80,000 cards, which he has documented on his blog since 2007.

Though Sasaki is not in McNeely’s purview since he’s not going to be an NPB player, he couldn’t pass up a trip from Havre de Grace to be part of a unique story. And while McNeely will likely own a Sasaki card in the future, he stressed it’s currently impossible.

“You will see Sasaki cards on eBay. They are not legitimate cards,” he said. “There are no legitimate high school baseball cards in Japan.”

Yet on Tuesday, Sasaki provided the first moment that could soon land him on a valuable card.

His third-inning swing, with the unmistakable sound of wood meeting horsehide in the sweet spot, was picturesque. The result, predictable.

And the debut of baseball’s next potential international star? A success.

“I knew something special was going to happen,” Smith said. “I turned around and told the guys, I want to admire this.”