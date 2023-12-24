Rinse and repeat for Chelsea as ill-discipline and wasteful finishing hurts Mauricio Pochettino's side again

Chelsea remain tenth in the Premier League after defeat to Wolves (Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea were their own worst enemies again away at Wolves, wasting a host of chances and making a host of defensive mistakes to lose a match they should have won.

In many ways, Mauricio Pochettino's team were the better side at Molineux but ended up losing 2-1 after goals from Mario Lemina and Matt Doherty.

A late Christopher Nkunku header was a rare positive but Chelsea have now lost four in a row away from home.

They also have multiple players out for Crystal Palace's visit to Stamford Bridge on December 27, with Lesley Ugochukwu adding to the club's injury woes.

Pathetic behavioural issues

No team in the Premier League has more yellow cards than Chelsea and ill-discipline is costing them.

Malo Gusto was booked for kicking the ball away, Raheem Sterling for diving and both Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer for dissent.

Sterling and Palmer are now banned for Crystal Palace's visit to Stamford Bridge, while no player in the league has more bookings than Jackson's eight. Chelsea's players and staff are consistently guilty of poor behaviour.

Chelsea lost their heads yet again (Action Images via Reuters)

Jackson and Broja wasteful

Discipline has been a familiar problem for Chelsea and so too their finishing in front of goal. The Blues have now failed to convert 36 big chances in the Premier League this season, more than any other side.

There were ironic cheers from the Wolves supporters as Jackson was substituted, despite the visitors needing a goal. He was one of the players guilty of wasting huge chances, mis-controlling the ball on multiple occasions when played in on goal.

His strike partner Armando Broja wasted the first two opportunities of the game with a ponderously slow cut inside early on, ultimately allowing an exposed Wolves to get back into shape. The second chance was an air shot after Gusto's pass. Sterling, however, missed the best chance when three-on-one with Jose Sa, after Joao Gomes gave the ball away as the last defender back.

Nkunku and Mykhailo Mudryk tried to change the game from the bench and did well, but couldn't secure any points for Chelsea.

How have Chelsea not scored here?! 😱 pic.twitter.com/cxICSt7y6X — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 24, 2023

Nkunku won't avoid 'saviour syndrome'

Pochettino keeps saying he doesn't expect too much from Nkunku and that supporters shouldn't put him under pressure.

However, when a goal down at home to Newcastle and then again here against Wolves, he turned to the France international.

The versatile forward didn't have many touches of the ball but poked a good effort on goal and scored a late header.

It is hard not to see Nkunku as a saviour, despite what Pochettino thinks. Chelsea may need to look to the transfer market for strikers in January if he isn't.