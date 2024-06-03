Ringrose set for Leinster return against Ulster

Ringrose has only played three times - twice for Leinster and once for Ireland - in 2024 [Inpho]

Leinster back Garry Ringrose is set to make his long-awaited return from a shoulder injury in Saturday's United Rugby Championship play-off quarter-final against Ulster.

Ringrose has been struggling with a shoulder injury all year, with his last appearance coming for Ireland in their Six Nations-clinching win over Scotland in March.

Before that, the centre had not played since Leinster's Investec Champions Cup win over Leicester in January.

But on Monday, Leinster said their 29-year-old co-captain is "available for selection" for Saturday's game against Ulster at Aviva Stadium.

Elsewhere, Leinster said centre Charlie Ngatai came through Friday's dominant win over Connacht "with no issues" following his return from a shoulder problem.

However, number eight Jack Conan will be assessed through the week after being "withdrawn as a precaution", while Tommy O'Brien has picked up a hamstring injury.

Leinster and Ulster meet for the third time this season, with Ulster having claimed home and away wins during the regular URC campaign.

But having gained home advantage with a higher finish in the league, beaten Champions Cup finalists Leinster will aim to build on an impressive 33-7 win over Connacht.

Ulster, who lost 29-24 to Munster on Saturday, are expected to issue a squad update on Tuesday.