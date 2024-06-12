The Ringer: ‘Little bit of doubt’ surrounding Reed Sheppard, Rockets

Ever since the Houston Rockets surprisingly landed the No. 3 overall draft pick in the 2024 first round, Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard has been a projected favorite in the NBA’s mock-draft community.

But, with the June 26 first round now two weeks away, could momentum be starting to turn in a different direction?

On Wednesday’s newly released episode of The Ringer’s NBA Draft Show, J. Kyle Mann told Kevin O’Connor:

Lately, I’ve heard a little bit of doubt cast on the Sheppard thing with the Rockets. We’ll see if that’s a smokescreen or not, but I still think they should take him.

The full episode can be listened to below. Sheppard is regarded as one of the best and most efficient shooters of the 2024 NBA draft class, but the sample is relatively small after playing just one season off Kentucky’s bench. Moreover, he’s somewhat undersized (6-foot-3, 182 pounds) for a player who isn’t viewed as a pure point guard.

Some Rockets stuff from The Ringers NBA Draft Show pic.twitter.com/5kfPSqyN90 — Doc🇳🇬 (@DrDoctavious) June 12, 2024

If Houston doesn’t trade the No. 3 pick, other potential draft names under consideration (beyond Sheppard) could include Connecticut center Donovan Clingan; Connecticut guard Stephon Castle; and French forwards Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher.

Some of these prospects could take private workout visits to Houston during the days leading up to the draft, which could further nudge the Rockets in one direction or another. Stay tuned!

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire