The Ringer’s Danny Kelly shares Seahawks top offseason needs

Last week, I ranked the Seahawks top five offseason needs. Now on Super Bowl radio row in Miami, I caught up with my good buddy Danny Kelly from the Ringer on the latest edition of the Talkin' Seahawks Podcast.

I asked him to evaluate Seattle's 2019 season and share his view of the team's top priorities over the next few months. Kelly agreed with my take that improving in the trenches is crucial. With plenty of cap space, the Seahawks will have a prime opportunity to add pieces to the offensive line and defensive line (the pass rush in particular).

Kelly also sees the secondary as a glaring hole on the roster. I had cornerback listed at No. 3 in my rankings, but noted that I don't think it's anywhere as serious of a need as either line. Kelly expressed much more concern in Tre Flowers.

"Maybe they should draft a cornerback in the first round," he said. "To me, their cornerback situation is not good enough."

Seattle's strategy at cornerback has been pretty consistent under Pete Carroll and John Schneider. Earl Thomas is the only defensive back the Seahawks have taken in the top two rounds since 2010. Additionally, Seattle hasn't taken a cornerback in the top two rounds since 2007 (John Wilson).

The Seahawks goal continues to be looking for corners in the middle rounds and hoping they turn into studs.

"Maybe you have to start investing these important, big picks into your cornerback situation because I don't think Tre Flowers is the answer," Kelly said.

Kelly believes Seattle would be wise to address a "tenuous" safety situation as well. Quandre Diggs and Bradley McDougald are still under contract, and so I believe that whether or not the Seahawks have a safety will have a direct correlation with how much faith they have in Bradley McDougald, and, to a lesser degree, Lano Hill.

He noted how things fell off in the two games Diggs missed with a hamstring injury late in the year.

"I think they need more depth because they had injuries there, and the whole thing fell apart. To me, they need to get that whole thing shored up."

Listen to the full podcast below and make sure to subscribe for upcoming episodes!

