Ring SZN: 49ers QB Brock Purdy got engaged

Shoutout to Brock Purdy and his fiancee Jenna! Purdy on Sunday announced via Instagram that he proposed to his long-time girlfriend. She accepted the proposal, FYI.

While many of the offseason boxes we’ve focused on with Purdy revolve around his recovery from elbow surgery, getting this non-football one out of the way is huge.

It appears in photos that Purdy’s bended knee was very strong. He kept the rear toes down and his back straight. We’ll need full video of the proposal to provide better analysis of his form, but the photos appear to show a well-executed marriage proposal from the 49ers’ QB.

