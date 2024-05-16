Ring of Fire: Fury vs. Usyk Boxing Livestream — How to Watch the Fight Card Live Online

Two heavyweight champions clash during Ring of Fire on Saturday, May 18. British boxer and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (34-0-1) battles Ukrainian fighter and WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk (21-0) in a boxing bout for the undisputed title.

Ring of Fire: Fury vs Usyk takes place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, starting at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

Want to watch the Fury vs. Usyk fight online? This is a pay-per-view event, and it’s streaming on DAZN and ESPN+, so the only way to watch it is to purchase the PPV feed here.

The Fury vs. Usyk PPV price is $69.99 for DAZN subscribers. If you’re not a subscriber, then you can get access and the first month of the streaming service for free (afterward, it’s $29.99 per month) with the DAZN monthly pass. In addition, if you’d like to go for an annual subscription, you can still get the first month for free ($19.99 per month afterwards) for $289.88 in total with the service’s 12-month contract.

With DAZN, you get more than 100 live fights per year, fight replays, highlights, documentaries and other perks. Learn more about a DAZN subscription here.

Ring of Fire: Fury vs. Usyk PPV event is also livestreaming for $69.99 on ESPN+ for subscribers only (altogether it’s $80.98).

If you’re not a subscriber, you can get ESPN+ monthly for $10.99, or pick up an ESPN+ annual subscription for $109.99. The annual subscription bundle is the best deal because it saves you nearly 20% overall.

Additionally, you can get the Disney Trio — which includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ — starting at $14.99 per month.

However, if you just want the PPV of the Fury vs. Usyk match without a DAZN or ESPN+ subscription, you can just purchase the event straight up for $69.99.

Check out the full fight card below, and livestream Fury vs. Usyk on pay-per-view here.

Ring of Fire: Fight Card, 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

Tyson Fury (champion) vs. Oleksandr Usyk (champion) (Heavyweight) — Main Event, undisputed heavyweight championship

Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis (Cruiserweight) — IBF cruiserweight title

Joe Cordina (champion) vs. Anthony Cacace (Super Featherweight) — IBF super featherweight title

Frank Sanchez vs. Agit Kabayel (Heavyweight)

Moses Itauma vs. Ilija Mezencev (Heavyweight)

Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Wahab (Lightweight)

Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirawn Safar (Light Heavyweight)

Daniel Lapin vs. Octavio Pudivtr (Light Heavyweight)

David Nyika vs. Michael Seitz (Cruiserweight)

Isaac Lowe vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi (Featherweight)

Ring of Fire: Fury vs. Usyk is streamable on DAZN on Saturday, May 18, at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

