A ring for every finger; Former Torrey Pines teammates turned USC Trojans win yet another NCAA Championship

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former Torrey Pines volleyball teammates Delaynie Maple and Megan Kraft know a thing or two about winning.

The Falcons turned USC Trojans attributing to USC four-peating as Beach Volleyball NCAA Champions. The duo spanning a course of years, in 2019 Maple and Kraft teammates on Torrey Pines’ indoor volleyball team that went on to bring the Falcons their first State Title defeating Marin Catholic. That year Torrey Pines was ultimately named National Champions.

This year Maple and Kraft helping No. 1 USC defeat No. 2 UCLA in the NCAA Championship in Alabama’s Gulf Shores. USC clinching their fourth title in a row, a streak that no other program has been able to match in NCAA beach volleyball.

When asked if the history that has been made between high school and college together has sunk in at all, Maple laughingly responding “No!” and Kraft adding, “I was texting Dee [Delaynie] yesterday ‘So we’re not done.. like we’ll see each other in August’.

