Rinaldi, Bryan, Rydberg and Devorss will coach U.S. tennis teams at the Olympics and Paralympics

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Billie Jean King Cup captain Kathy Rinaldi and current Davis Cup captain Bob Bryan will coach the U.S. tennis players at the Paris Olympics.

Jon Rydberg and John Devorss will coach the country's teams for the sport at the Paralympics.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced the appointments on Monday. The American athletes for tennis will be named at a later date. For the Olympics, the choices will be based on the WTA and ATP rankings on June 10, the day after the French Open ends.

Tennis for the Olympics and Paralympics will be played at Roland Garros, the site of the French Open, which is being played now. The Olympics are July 26 to Aug. 11; the Paralympics are Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.

Rinaldi also worked for Team USA at the Tokyo Games three years ago. She was the U.S. Billie Jean King Cup captain for seven years, winning the title in 2017. She was replaced by Lindsay Davenport after the 2023 Cup.

This will be Bryan's first Olympics as a coach. He and his twin brother, Mike, won a gold medal in doubles at the London Games in 2012 and a bronze in Beijing four years earlier.

Rydberg is a four-time Paralympian. Devorrs has been the U.S. World Team Cup coach.

