Riley: 'We took players from the portal, not USC.'
Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde react to USC HC Lincoln Riley's recent comments on transfers and Oklahoma's beef with the Trojans.
The Ben Simmons-James Harden deal finally went through, bringing Sixers fans to their feet in applause - and bringing Joel Embiid to Twitter for a perfect ether. By Adam Hermann
U.S. cross country skiers have taken issue with the coverage of Jessie Diggins' historic bronze medal over the discussion of her body.
Jeremy Giambi, a former major league outfielder and first baseman, died Wednesday at his parents' home in Southern California, police and his agent said. Officers responding around 11:30 a.m. to reports of a medical emergency found Giambi dead at the residence in Claremont, east of Los Angeles, said police Lt. Robert Ewing. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death, Ewing said.
This is the Webster's dictionary definition of a shank.
“Mattress Mack” is known in Houston as a man who loves gambling as much as he loves giving back to his community. He drove to a Louisiana gas station to put his money behind his team pick.
How real is the Kyler Murray trade talk becoming with the Arizona Cardinals Well, there are now odds on the quarterback's next team.
An up-to-date look at all the NBA trades leading into Thursday's trade deadline? Will Ben Simmons be moved? Will James Harden remain in Brooklyn?
Just so you don't get confused, we have listed all the players and assets acquired and traded by each NBA team just before the deadline.
With the 2022 Beijing Olympics now well underway, several countries are having a great time racking up victories and medals, but Team USA is still without a gold medal as the competition enters Wednesday in China.
The first big doping case at the Beijing Olympics involves one of its biggest stars. Here's a look at the drug that Kamila Valieva of the ROC — short for Russian Olympic Committee and the name under which the country is competing because of previous doping violations — is suspected of taking, and how the situation might play out in coming days. The medication trimetazidine is a metabolic agent that helps prevent angina attacks and treats the symptoms of vertigo, according to the European Union’s medicines agency.
The Celtics traded Dennis Schroder and acquired Daniel Theis as part of a four-player deadline deal with the Rockets.
As news rolled in of the Sixers' mega-deal sending Ben Simmons to the Nets for James Harden, Sixers fans from all over lost their collective minds. By Adam Hermann
MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association have a scheduled negotiating session Saturday.
Kyle Neubeck: As you will likely see 1000 other people tweet, Kevin Durant liked an Instagram post regarding the Harden report from Woj this morning Source: Twitter @KyleNeubeck What's the buzz on Twitter? Tommy Beer @ TommyBeer Tweet from Woj in ...
The two headliners in the WM Phoenix Open field were asked about Phil Mickelson's recent statement.
Russian figure skaters and the IOC are staying tight-lipped on reports of Russian star Kamila Valieva testing positive for a banned substance.
The Los Angeles Lakers will have to turn to the buyout market to make roster changes.
Milwaukee acquires Serge Ibaka and trades Donte DiVincenzo, Semi Ojeleye and Rodney Hood in four-team deal. Pistons land Marvin Bagley from Kings.
Team USAs Nathan Chen clinched a gold medal in mens singles with a remarkable free skate at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Watch the performance here.
Webb Simpson won the WM Phoenix Open in 2020.