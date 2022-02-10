Riley: 'We took players from the portal, not Oklahoma.'
Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde react to USC HC Lincoln Riley's recent comments on transfers and Oklahoma's beef with the Trojans.
Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde react to USC HC Lincoln Riley's recent comments on transfers and Oklahoma's beef with the Trojans.
Sophomore QB Caleb Williams, who transferred to Southern Cal from Oklahoma to reunite with coach Lincoln Riley, sees example in Bengals' reboot.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Third-ranked Purdue suffered its worst loss in some time Thursday night, giving ground in the Big Ten race with an 82-58 blowout loss at Michigan.Afterward, Boilermaker coach Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey, Sasha Stefanovic and Trevion Williams met with the media to discuss the the loss.
Liberty defensive tackle transfer Micaiah Overton picked up an OU offer. He and his brother Lebbeus Overton will visit Oklahoma in March.
The Boilermakers’ trip to Ann Arbor marked Michigan’s first home game of the season against a Quad 1 opponent. The Wolverines secured a win in dominant fashion, dismantling Purdue, 82-58. Michigan led from wire to wire and put together its best performance of the season, emphatically knocking off a legitimate contender.
5-star DL Lebbeus Overton, one of the top remaining recruits in 2022, is set to visit Eugene in the coming weeks.
Alabama never had a shot with Caleb Williams.
Once is an accident. Twice is a ... really weird coincidence?
Former OU coach Lincoln Riley continues to roil emotions among Sooners everywhere. But does anything he's saying actually ring true?
Kyler Murray trade speculation with the Arizona Cardinals has found its way into an NFL mock draft for the 2022 NFL draft.
Former Bengals QB Carson Palmer caused quite a stir with Joe Burrow commentary before the Super Bowl.
“Cry ab it.”View Entire Post ›
Keegan-Michael Key’s quip about Mahomes didn’t seem to sit well with Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce.
What delayed Kamila Valieva's positive drug test? "Absolutely inexcusable," says the U.S. anti-doping chief.
Charles Barkley, LeBron James, and the NBA on TNT crew could not help but jab Kevin Durant over skipping James Harden in the All-Star draft.
The Ben Simmons-James Harden deal finally went through, bringing Sixers fans to their feet in applause - and bringing Joel Embiid to Twitter for a perfect ether. By Adam Hermann
More than half a year after YouTuber Logan Paul faced off against undefeated boxer Floyd "Money"...
Kevin Durant was apparently not feeling his former teammate James Harden, and isn’t shy at all about letting the public know what he thought. The Brooklyn Nets’ big weighed in on the blockbuster deal that sent Harden and a draft pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for that team’s former problem child Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, two first-round picks and a lifetime supply of cheesesteak hoagies. Durant didn’t bite his tongue.
China advanced to the short track relay final, but no one is quite sure how after a replay ruling.
U.S. cross country skiers have taken issue with the coverage of Jessie Diggins' historic bronze medal over the discussion of her body.
"The judges just grenaded all their credibility."