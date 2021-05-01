Riley Sheahan with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Boston Bruins
After suffering a devastating knockout loss at UFC 261, Jorge Masvidal says he was impressed by the shot that ended his night.
Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin is taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons, the team announced Wednesday. Drouin, 26, was placed on long-term injured reserve and the Canadiens asked everyone to respect his privacy. "The most important thing right now is 'Jo' taking care of what he needs to take care of," Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said Wednesday.
Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns) with a 2-pointer vs the Utah Jazz, 04/30/2021
LeBron James said he might 'never get back to 100%' after returning from his high right ankle sprain in the Lakers' 110-106 loss to the Kings.
Here's a look at some of the best players still available heading into Day 3 of the NFL draft.
Though they were teammates for four seasons, Robert Griffin III had some sharp comments against Kirk Cousins, who is now the Vikings quarterback.
Just one day before the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick. By trading for Bridgewater, quarterback Drew Lock now faces competition for the starting job and the trade gives the Broncos security in case a viable quarterback option is no longer [more]
With 11 picks in the draft, the Eagles can address a slew of needs following their 4-11-1 season. The first of those is likely to be at receiver, as Philadelphia released Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson. Jalen Reagor, last year’s first-round selection, showed flashes of promise but was sidelined after thumb surgery; he will likely [more]
Robert Griffin III doesn't think his former Washington teammate will be thrilled with Minnesota's second-round pick of Texas A&M's Kellen Mond.
The Houston Texans can't seem to get out of their own way with the pick of Stanford QB Davis Mills in Round 3 of the 2021 NFL draft.
The Western Michigan wide receiver was just as high on the Seahawks as they were on him.
The Jets had never taken a quarterback and wide receiver within the first two rounds during the common draft era.
The Cardinals, as PFT reported, likely were taking linebacker Zaven Collins at pick No. 16 if receiver Jaylen Waddle, cornerback Jaycee Horn, and cornerback Patrick Surtain II were already gone. They were, Collins wasn’t — and Collins got the call. The Cardinals have posted video of the call to Collins from the Cardinals. Collins was [more]
Cleveland chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta on the Browns landing Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: 'Sometimes the board falls your way'
Former Cubs starter Jon Lester made his Nationals debut on Friday, and, naturally, former Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber hit a walk-off home run.
Michigan basketball lands transfer guard DeVante' Jones formerly of Coastal Carolina.
Everyone seems to love the pick!
Another twist in the conflict between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
An NFL draft prospect was thrilled to return home after being picked by the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Diego Sanchez train may have made its last stop in the UFC, but the car that carries all the drama continues to barrel forward.