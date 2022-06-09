Riley Reiff visiting with Jets

The Jets could be adding some veteran depth to their offensive line.

Offensive tackle Riley Reiff is visiting with New York on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Reiff started the first 12 games of the season for the Bengals in 2021 before suffering a season-ending ankle injury that kept him out of the postseason run.

Reiff was the 23rd overall pick of the 2012 draft and played his first five seasons with Detroit. He then played four seasons with the Vikings before the club released him in March 2021.

Reiff has appeared in 147 career games with 139 starts.

