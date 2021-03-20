Riley Reiff’s Bengals contract is a steal and upgrades RT

The Cincinnati Bengals landed their big offensive tackle target in free agency with Riley Reiff.

We graded the move incredibly well on first pass because — why wouldn’t we? Reiff was the team’s first clear-cut upgrade on the market and it helped in protecting Joe Burrow, no matter where Reiff actually lines up.

And somehow it just keeps looking better and better.

According to Reiff himself in his introductory meeting, he’ll play right tackle. That would explain why the Bengals quickly cut Bobby Hart. That’s a massive upgrade on the right side of the line, keeps Jonah Williams developing at left tackle and could still mean the Bengals take a prospect like Penei Sewell at fifth overall.

Maybe best of all? According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the deal is a one-year pact worth $7.5 million with $5.5 million guaranteed.

That is, in a word, a steal. Reiff is worth more than that and cheap cost permits big spending elsewhere. It also means a strong showing on a prove-it deal could lead to a longer extension on a pay-as-you-go basis. If for some reason Reiff flops at 32 years old, he’s gone after one season.

Which is to say that’s probably the best possible way the Bengals could have structured this contract. Reiff is a stopgap who could be a one-year player who helps mentor the fifth-overall pick. He could be more. Either way, the cost isn’t great.

Reiff isn’t a bigger name like Joe Thuney. But he’s a big upgrade at an acceptable cost and above all, he provides quality flexibility.

