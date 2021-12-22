Riley Patterson wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Congratulations are in order for Lions rookie kicker Riley Patterson. His perfect performance in Detroit’s Week 15 win over the Arizona Cardinals earned Patterson the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week honor.

Patterson made all three of his field goal attempts and also converted his three extra point opportunities in the Lions’ 30-12 win. The rookie from Memphis hit his field goals from 37, 47 and 45 yards with longtime Lions kicker Matt Prater on the opposing sideline.

Patterson still hasn’t missed in a Lions uniform. He’s made all seven field goal attempts and is a spotless 8-for-8 on extra points since becoming the Lions kicker in Week 11.

He could have some company on the award front. Teammates Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown are also up for weekly honors from Detroit’s big win.