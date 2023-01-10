Riley Patterson sits out Tuesday practice with knee injury

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Riley Patterson didn’t practice Tuesday due to a knee injury, the team announced in its first injury report ahead of a playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Patterson, 23, was claimed off waivers after preseason and has been a reliable kicker for the Jaguars in his first season with the team. He finished the regular season 30-for-35 on field goal attempts and made all but one of his 37 extra point tries.

It’s unclear when he suffered the injury as Patterson made both of his field goals and both of his extra points Saturday against the Tennessee Titans.

Long snapper Ross Matiscik, who has been dealing with back spasms for the last couple weeks, was the only other Jaguars player who missed practice Tuesday.

Trevor Lawrence practiced on a limited basis due to the toe injury he suffered in early December. It was the first time in over a month that Lawrence participated in the Jaguars’ first practice of the week.

This post will be updated when the Chargers release their injury report later Tuesday.

