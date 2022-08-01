Riley Moss and Jack Campbell named to 2022 Bednarik Award watch list

The Iowa Hawkeyes have two defensive members named to the Bednarik Award watch list for the 2022 college football season. The two athletes are cornerback Riley Moss and linebacker Jack Campbell.

The Bednarik Award is giving out annually to the nation’s most outstanding defensive player in college football. As two members of the Hawkeyes’ stout defense, Campbell and Moss have earned their way onto this watch list through outstanding outputs.

Jack Campbell and Riley Moss are both on the watch list for the @BednarikAward, given to the nation's most outstanding defensive player.#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/xVhdaYfZyP — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) August 1, 2022

Last season saw Jack Campbell lead the Iowa Hawkeyes’ defense with 143 total tackles. Riley Moss contributed 39 tackles, four interceptions, and two touchdowns. These two were key cogs on a defense that landed the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship game last season.

This recognition comes on the heels of another watch list that Campbell and Moss found themselves on. The two of them also belong to the 2022 Nagurski Trophy watch list, which is another award given to the nation’s best defensive player. Jack Campbell also boasts the recognition of being picked at the Preseason Big Ten player of the year.

Riley Moss and Jack Campbell appearing on this list makes it nine different Hawkeyes to appear on the watch list since the 2005 season. The previous seven have all made the jump to the NFL, something that is inevitable for the two most recent Iowa Hawkeyes added to the list.

