Riley Moss boasts highest Pro Football Focus career grade among draft-eligible cornerbacks

At some point, there has to be some more recognition for what the Iowa Hawkeyes are doing in their secondary year after year. Extreme success at the collegiate level has meant churning out talent to the NFL.

The constant influx of talent has this secondary as one of the best in the nation at taking the ball away, shutting down quarterbacks, and turning Kinnick Stadium into a “no-fly zone” week after week.

The most recent Hawkeye defensive back to honor that expectation while donning the black and gold is Riley Moss, a future NFL talent that will be drafted in just a few weeks. Moss carries the highest Pro Football Focus career grade of any draft-eligible cornerback this year.

Highest career PFF grades among draft eligible CBs🔒 pic.twitter.com/RhCM41rkNA — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 30, 2023

Moss’ grade is no fluke either. His performance at Iowa wasn’t a one-hit wonder with one good season, but rather a career that continued to improve each season.

The 2021 season saw him named the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and a member of the First Team All-Big Ten Team by the coaches, media, and Associated Press. His 2022 campaign saw him named to the First Team All-Big Ten by the coaches.

During his career at Iowa, Moss tallied 158 tackles, 11 interceptions, and three touchdowns on interception returns. Riley Moss is the real deal. He is a highly-skilled cornerback that has proven he can play at the next level with his speed and athleticism.

A strong showing at the 2023 NFL Combine likely enhanced the Ankeny, Iowa, native’s stock, too. The 2023 NFL draft gets underway from Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday, April 27.

More!

Iowa's Sam LaPorta among The 33rd Team's top five tight end prospects in the 2023 NFL draft 3-week roundup: Where experts think Iowa Hawkeyes could be headed in the 2023 NFL draft Pro Football Focus names Phil Parker nation's top defensive coordinator Iowa vs. LSU title game puts up massive ratings as most-viewed women's game on record Takeaways as Iowa falls to LSU in the Women's NCAA championship game

Story continues

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Riley on Twitter: @rileydonald7

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire