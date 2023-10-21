If Riley Leonard can’t play at FSU, here’s what Duke football has in Henry Belin IV

If Duke football quarterback Riley Leonard can’t go Saturday at Florida State, Henry Belin IV will be the starter for the second week in a row.

Belin, a redshirt freshman from New York City, and the 16th-ranked Blue Devils (5-1, 2-0 ACC) are set for a primetime showdown (7:30 p.m., ABC) against the fourth-ranked Seminoles (6-0, 4-0) at Doak Campbell Stadium.

If Leonard is sidelined, here are a few things to know about Belin and Duke’s offense.

What Duke football coach Mike Elko said about Henry Belin IV vs. NC State

Belin got off to a shaky start against NC State, throwing an interception on his second pass attempt in the opening minutes of the first quarter. But the 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback settled down and finished with two touchdowns in the first half.

Duke’s defense and rushing offense did the rest to help the Blue Devils pull away in a 24-3 win against the Wolfpack. Belin completed 4-of-12 passes for 107 yards and rushed for 28 yards on five carries.

“We have a ton of confidence in him. We know who Henry is. We know that he can function and operate in this offense at a really high level. We believe in him. We believe in what he's capable of doing. I don't think that we were looking to figure that out,” Duke coach Mike Elko said earlier this week.

“I think there were some ups and downs in how he played. I think you'll see a lot more ups the next time he goes out there, because he'll be a lot more confident, a lot more comfortable himself."

Jordan Waters, Jalon Calhoun among playmakers who can help Belin

The belief is there, but the skill players around Belin can help the young QB handle the tough task of facing FSU in Tallahassee. In their three losses last season, the Seminoles allowed an average of 173 rushing yards.

Duke has the top rushing offense in the ACC – averaging nearly 200 rushing yards per game.

Veteran running back Jordan Waters is averaging 6.55 yards per carry – the third-best mark in the ACC – to pace the Blue Devils. Waters has scored in every game and is up to nine TDs, which is tied for sixth nationally.

As for pass-catchers, wide receiver Jalon Calhoun and tight end Jeremiah Hasley combined for three catches, 98 yards and two TDs as Belin’s top targets against NC State. In Duke’s record book, Calhoun is fourth in career receptions (227) and fifth in receiving yards (2,728).

