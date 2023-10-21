Is Riley Leonard playing today: What we know about the Duke football quarterback

Duke football quarterback Riley Leonard is a “true game-time decision” to play at Florida State, according to a social media post by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Leonard continues to recover from a high-ankle sprain as the 16th-ranked Blue Devils (5-1, 2-0 ACC) prepare to face the fourth-ranked Seminoles (6-0, 4-0). Earlier this week, Duke coach Mike Elko said Leonard's status was "day-to-day."

Thamel posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Leonard’s return to the field this week remains “unlikely,” which means Henry Belin IV could be Duke’s starting quarterback for the second straight week. Thamel added that Leonard is expected to go through pregame warmups before a final decision is made.

Here’s what we know about Leonard and a timeline of how the Blue Devils have handled the last three weeks.

Duke football quarterback Riley Leonard’s ankle injury against Notre Dame

It all started Sept. 30 when Leonard had his right ankle rolled in the final seconds of Duke’s loss to Notre Dame, adding an even sour note to the Blue Devils’ first defeat of the season. On that Saturday night, Leonard needed crutches to help him walk off of Brooks Field. He accounted for 222 yards, including 88 rushing, against the Irish.

Riley Leonard sits as Henry Belin IV starts in win vs. NC State

Even after an off week, it was doubtful Leonard would make his return against neighborhood rival NC State. He roamed the sidelines without crutches, but redshirt freshman Henry Belin IV got his first start of the season. Belin completed 4-of-12 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns and an interception in a 24-3 win against the Wolfpack.

How Riley Leonard changes Duke football’s offense

The Blue Devils are 0-21 all-time against Florida State, so they need all the help they can get if they want to get over the hump. Riley Leonard has proved to be an X-factor in maximizing Duke’s offense as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the ACC. He’s completed nearly 63% of his passes for 912 yards and three touchdowns, but his running ability sets him apart. Duke’s second-leading rusher with 345 yards and four TDs, Leonard started the season with 98 yards and a touchdown in a win against then-No. 9 Clemson. Since becoming the full-time starter in 2022, Leonard has accounted for multiple TDs in 12 of 17 games.

