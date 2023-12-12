Advertisement

Riley Leonard to Notre Dame: Social media reaction to new Irish quarterback

Nick Shepkowski
·4 min read
1

It had long been rumored but the longer things dragged on the more wonder that was left if Notre Dame would land Duke quarterback Riley Leonard in the transfer portal.

Well, Leonard announced on Tuesday that he will be joining the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2024. With that the thoughts of Steve Angeli being the starting quarterback when the season opens at Texas A&M next year.

In Leonard, Notre Dame is getting a quarterback that helped lead Duke to the No. 16 overall ranking earlier this year before he got hurt late in the Notre Dame game.

As you would probably expect, social media was very much alive when Leonard announced the news. Below is some of the best reaction:

