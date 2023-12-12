Riley Leonard to Notre Dame: Social media reaction to new Irish quarterback

It had long been rumored but the longer things dragged on the more wonder that was left if Notre Dame would land Duke quarterback Riley Leonard in the transfer portal.

Well, Leonard announced on Tuesday that he will be joining the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2024. With that the thoughts of Steve Angeli being the starting quarterback when the season opens at Texas A&M next year.

In Leonard, Notre Dame is getting a quarterback that helped lead Duke to the No. 16 overall ranking earlier this year before he got hurt late in the Notre Dame game.

As you would probably expect, social media was very much alive when Leonard announced the news. Below is some of the best reaction:

Video Game Star!

The highest compliment I can pay Riley Leonard is it seems like he would be a great video game quarterback. Very excited for him and us. — Chris W. (@rakesofmallow) December 12, 2023

Can he throw?

Riley Leonard is maybe the best rushing quarterback in college football Development as a passer is the biggest priority for him and Notre Dame, but the upside is definitely high Will have more content on this soon — Notre Dame Football Stats & Analytics (@ND_FB_Analytics) December 12, 2023

High Expectations

With Riley Leonard under center, anything short of the College Football Playoff in 2024 would be a disappointment for Notre Dame — College Football Watcher (@CFBWatcher) December 12, 2023

Saw this coming...

As a shocker to no one, former Duke QB, Riley Leonard has committed to Notre Dame @BarstoolIrish pic.twitter.com/OYAB3tNF7H — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 12, 2023

Freeman on Leonard back in September

Here's what Marcus Freeman said about QB Riley Leonard prior to a Sept. 30 matchup at Duke: "He is a talented individual… He’s a big, physical, tough runner too. He’s accurate in the pass game for what they need him to do." Leonard announced he'll play for the Irish in 2024. — Drew Mentock (@AndrewMentock) December 12, 2023

Leonard and Elko

Riley Leonard greeting Mike Elko for postgame handshakes in week 1 like pic.twitter.com/aiEnOKobUu — Ben Swain (@TheBenSwain) December 12, 2023

Career Totals

Former Duke QB Riley Leonard has committed to Notre Dame. In 27 career games for the Blue Devils:

▪️ 4,450 passing yards

▪️ 1,124 rushing yards

▪️ 43 total TD pic.twitter.com/v4Z4hLcvQZ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 12, 2023

'Great Get'

I’ve been banging the Riley Leonard drum about as long as anyone around Notre Dame fandom. Dude is a great get. — SlapTheSign (@SlapTheSign) December 12, 2023

Stats before injury

My one take on Riley Leonard, something we've all known was happening for nearly two weeks now.

Ignore his last two games. He was that hurt.

Then his last two years become a 63.5 percent completion rate, 7.5 yards per attempt and 7.7 yards per rush.https://t.co/YxeIG8P0E8 — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) December 12, 2023

Elite Company

Going into 2023, there were only three QBs with 2,900+ passing yards and 695+ rushing yards in 2022: Riley Leonard, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye. Going into 2023, there were only two QBs with 20+ passing TDs and 13+ rushing TDs in 2022: Riley Leonard and Bo Nix. https://t.co/0md4BXsfXp — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) December 10, 2023

Can see it already...

RILEY LEONARD LOOKING DEEEEPPPPP, ITS COLLINS, DOWN THE SIDELINEEEEE, HE’S GONE! WOW! 75 YARDS, IRISH TAKE A 7-0 LEAD ON THE FIRST PLAY FROM SCRIMMAGE HERE IN COLLEGE STATION! NOTRE DAME 7, AGGIES 0! WHAT A START ☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/Z1X9MlJhK4 — Mason (@MasonPlummer_) December 4, 2023

Looks the part

One interesting thing about Riley Leonard is no man in history has ever looked more like a guy named Riley Leonard https://t.co/ESRXvd9KXj — David Ubben (@davidubben) December 12, 2023

Hello.

He has a type

Riley Leonard transferring from Duke to Notre Dame now official. <bump> 😂😂😂 https://t.co/0WW32Pgukp pic.twitter.com/fl1k6jB1jp — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) December 12, 2023

Thanks, ACC

Sam Hartman now Riley Leonard? Notre Dame straight up stealing for the ACC https://t.co/ZffJCoW0e2 — Treadmill Horse (@treadmillhorse) December 12, 2023

A sign?

Xavier Watts being included in this video… Is that a sign? https://t.co/coT4BKJM17 — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) December 12, 2023

