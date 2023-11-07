Riley Kugel lifts Florida basketball to season opening win over Loyola Maryland

Sophomore guard Riley Kugel led four scorers in double figures with 23 points, lifting Florida basketball to a 93-73 win over Loyola Maryland at the O'Connell Center.

The Florida Gators (1-0) did everything well but shoot free throws, going 15 of 30 from the foul line. But Florida overcame that by shooting 58.1 percent from the floor, 37.5 percent (6-16) from 3-point range and scoring 21 fast break points.

UF moved the ball well with 17 assists to 11 turnovers on a team with eight new faces (five transfers, three freshmen). One of those transfers, Cal-Riverside guard Zyon Pullin, sat out the game as part of a three-game NCAA suspension to start the season.

Micah Handlogten added 16 points, Tyrese Samuel had 15 points and freshman Alex Condon scored 13 points for UF, which next plays Friday against Virginia at the Naismith Basketball Challenge in Charlotte, N.C.

Golden Dike led Loyola Maryland (0-1) with 16 points. The Gators were up and down defensively, holding Loyola Maryland to 45.8 percent shooting from the floor. Florida outrebounded Loyola-Maryland 39-29 and scored 10 second-chance points.

Here are three takeaways from the Florida win:

The Florida Gators start fast then hit a lull

Fueled by some early effort on defense. Florida jumped to a 16-0 lead, holding Loyola Maryland without a point until the 13:37 mark of the first half. But then UF's defense hit a lull, giving up some open 3-pointers on drive and dish plays that allowed Loyola to get back in the game. A 3-pointer by David Brown III, Loyola's fourth of the first half, cut UF's lead to 42-30 at halftime as Loyola outscored Florida 30-26 in the final 13 minutes of the first half.

A terrific all-around floor game from Florida guard Riley Kugel

Kugel finished with 6 steals and 4 assists to go with his ?? points to go with his ?? points. The 6-foot-4 Kugel displayed his athleticism throughout the game with acrobatic finishes in an around the basket, looking like the preseason All-SEC player he was projected as going into the season.

An impressive debut for Florida freshman forward Alex Condon

Condon's parents made the trip from Perth, Australia to watch their son's debut. The 6-11 Condon displayed his versatile inside-out game by hitting two straight 3-pointers in the first half, then made some tough finishes around the basket in the second half.

