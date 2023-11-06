Riley Keough just underwent a jet-black hair transformation and looks just like Priscilla

Move aside red hair, it seems the biggest autumn/winter beauty trend amongst the celebs is a raven-esque hue. Yes, the black hair trend might be due to a Halloween transformation (or two) – we're looking at you, Adele and Paris Hilton – but it seems Riley Keough is making it a staple post-spooky season. That's right, the Daisy Jones and The Six star has dyed her signature auburn hair jet-black.

Over the weekend, Riley took to Instagram stories to debut the new hair shade, and we can't get over how good she looks. What's more, it seems to be a legit colour change too, with no wig roots in sight. Take a look:

Who knew she'd look so good with black hair? Possibly, everyone.

If the hair transformation wasn't enough, it's the fact that she now looks the spitting image of her grandmother, Priscilla, with the new colour. The genes are certainly strong in this family.

We've seen Riley with auburn, brown and even blonde hair in the past, but this is definitely the darkest shade we've seen her sport. For someone who doesn't often switch up their colour, we're excited about this hair change.

While we can't pick a favourite shade of hers, we're very much here for this dark hair transformation. I mean, did her eyes just get bluer? Ah, the power of hair colour.

Who said jet-black hair was just for Halloween?

