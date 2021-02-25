Riley Herbst drives No. 17 Ford F-150 to fifth-place finish at DAYTONA Road Course

Riley Herbst finished fifth in the BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 At DAYTONA Presented by O‘Reilly at DAYTONA Road Course Friday. Herbst did not add any points to his season total as he has declared for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Herbst started in 25th position and led one lap in the race. The fourth-year driver has accumulated two top-five and four top-10 finishes in his career.

Riley Herbst Driver Page | NASCAR Results | NASCAR Standings

Herbst made his career debut at DAYTONA Road Course in Saturday’s race.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native began the race 11 spots behind his career mark of 13.9, but finished six places ahead of his career average of 10.7.

Herbst’s fifth-place finish was against a field of 40 drivers. The race endured 10 cautions and 20 caution laps. There were nine lead changes.

Ben Rhodes brought home the win in the race, and Sheldon Creed took second. John H. Nemechek crossed the finish line third, with Todd Gilliland taking fourth place. Herbst rounded out the top five.

After John H. Nemechek won Stage 1, Raphael Lessard drove the No. 24 car to the win in Stage 2.