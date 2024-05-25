Riley Herbst on crash with Allmendinger: 'Probably unfortunate for him'

CONCORD, N.C. — Riley Herbst’s day at Charlotte Motor Speedway came to a crushing end just 30 laps into the 200-lap event for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Herbst attempted to clear AJ Allmendinger’s No. 16 Chevrolet off of Turn 2 before contact from Allmendinger sent the No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang down toward the inside wall.

RELATED: At-track photos: Charlotte

“I haven’t seen a replay. I passed him twice cleanly,” Herbst said. “I slid him, racing at Charlotte. It’s fast, it’s hot. I think next week at Portland is his favorite track. So we’ll see what happens.”

Through 11 races in the 2024 season, Herbst has tallied two top-five finishes and four top-10s. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver will finish 38th after his early exit before the end of Stage 1.

“He had a run off the top, which is fine,” Herbst said. “And he could’ve tried to slide me back and get some momentum, but instead he just caught my left rear and hooked me. So, it’s unfortunate, but probably unfortunate for him.”

This story will be updated