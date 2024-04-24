Advertisement

Riley Greene homers twice and Mark Canha goes deep to power Tigers past Rays 4-2

MARK DIDTLER
·2 min read
  • Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene watches his solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene watches his solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene celebrates his home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene celebrates his home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Detroit Tigers' Mark Canha watches his solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Colin Poche during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Detroit Tigers' Mark Canha watches his solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Colin Poche during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Detroit Tigers' Kenta Maeda, of Japan, pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Detroit Tigers' Kenta Maeda, of Japan, pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot delivers to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot delivers to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Detroit Tigers' Wenceel Perez (46) dives back safely to first base ahead of the pickoff throw to Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Detroit Tigers' Wenceel Perez (46) dives back safely to first base ahead of the pickoff throw to Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot reacts as Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene runs around the bases following his home run during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot reacts as Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene runs around the bases following his home run during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Tampa Bay Rays' Isaac Paredes, left, celebrates with third base coach Brady Williams after his two-run home run off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Alex Faedo during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Tampa Bay Rays' Isaac Paredes, left, celebrates with third base coach Brady Williams after his two-run home run off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Alex Faedo during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Detroit Tigers second baseman Colt Keith fields an infield single by Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Detroit Tigers second baseman Colt Keith fields an infield single by Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Caballero steals second base ahead of the tag by Detroit Tigers second baseman Colt Keith (33) during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Caballero steals second base ahead of the tag by Detroit Tigers second baseman Colt Keith (33) during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Tampa Bay Rays' Harold Ramirez watches play against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Tampa Bay Rays' Harold Ramirez watches play against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Riley Greene went deep twice for his first multi-homer game, Mark Canha added a homer and the Detroit Tigers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Tuesday night.

The Tigers have won the first two of the three-game set to clinch their fifth unbeaten road series (4-0-1) to start the season. Detroit last opened a season with five unbeaten road series in 2007.

With the Tigers trailing 2-1 in the eighth, Greene hit a two-shot off Colin Poche (0-1) and Canha added a solo drive to make it 4-2.

Greene put the Tigers ahead 1-0 in the third inning with a 426-foot homer to center off Ryan Pepiot. Greene, who started the day tied with Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the MLB lead in walks, drew his 21st free pass on an eight-pitch at-bat in the first.

Isaac Paredes homered for the Rays, who have lost four of five and slipped to 12-13 overall.

Pepiot gave up one run and three hits over six innings.

Randy Arozarena, an All-Star in 2023, singled with one out in the sixth off Alex Faeda (1-1) for his ninth hit in 76 at-bats in April, and scored on Paredes' homer that gave the Rays a 2-1 lead.

Detroit starter Kenta Maeda allowed three hits in five scoreless innings. The Rays went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position against Maeda, who lowered his ERA to 5.96 from 7.64.

Jason Foley, Detroit's third relief pitcher, worked a perfect ninth to earn his seventh save in as many chances.

Detroit's Kerry Carpenter had his seven-game RBI streak halted. It was the longest stretch by a Tigers player since Miguel Cabrera's seven-game run from Aug. 6-12, 2013.

Tampa Bay's Amed Rosario went 0 for 3 and had his career-high 14-game hitting streak come to an end.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: Closer Pete Fairbanks (nerve-related issues) underwent additional examinations. The right-hander has experienced numbness in his fingers while throwing and it flared up again over the weekend.

“He had more testing done, which all showed really clean,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “What that means, I don’t probably have the best answer quite yet. But I’m encouraged that nothing is showing up.”

UP NEXT

Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.44 ERA) and Rays LHP Tyler Alexander (1-0, 4.79 ERA) are Wednesday night’s starters. Alexander went 11-23 in 120 games, including 43 starts, with the Tigers from 2019-23.

