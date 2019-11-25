Riley Curry hilariously asked Draymond Green why Warriors keep losing

Riley Curry is not used to the Warriors losing.

Steph and Ayesha Curry's eldest child was born in July 2012, which means the Warriors have never missed the playoffs since she's been alive.

That is going to change in 2020, as Golden State is an NBA-worst 3-14 to start the season after suffering a deluge of injuries.

Everybody affiliated with the Warriors is processing this season's reality -- including Riley.

The following is from a recent feature story on Draymond Green by Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

"All my kids know is the Warriors winning," Green continues. "So, us losing, it doesn't make sense to them."

It's not just his kids.

"The other day, I was getting them out of the family room after the (Celtics) game and Riley Curry was in there," Green says of Curry's oldest daughter. "She's like: ‘Did we lose?' I'm like, ‘Yeah, Riley, we lost.' She's like: ‘Why do we keep losing?'"

Green resisted the urge to point over at Riley's father, mention that giant cast over his left hand and explain that, well, that's the reason they keep losing. Young Draymond fumed when he lost at "Madden." He didn't care about nuances or realistic excuses. Riley won't. So, Green says, he just told her "we'll get better."

I hope we find out that Steph told Riley to ask Draymond the question, because that would be hilarious.

Do we think the two-time NBA MVP has explained to his daughter that if the Warriors keep losing, they probably will secure a very high draft pick?

I'm going to go out on a limb and say no. After all, Steph and Riley are too busy checking out their neighborhood's garage sales:

Great photography skills, Riley.

