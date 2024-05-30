Riley County Police will take part in Torch Run for Special Olympics Kansas

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Law enforcement officers with the Riley County Police Department (RCPD) will join Special Olympic athletes as they run the torch through Ogden.

Thursday, May 29, a team with the RCPD will help athletes move the torch along in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, according to a social media post. The RCPD will receive the torch from Pottawatomie County law enforcement at 10:30 a.m. at Sherwin Williams.

At 12:30 p.m., Special Olympic athletes will meet the RCPD team at the Ogden Community Center, 220 Willow St, Ogden, KS 66517, and run to the Fort Riley Ogden Gate. Once the runners have made it to the Riley Ogden gate, the torch will be passed on to military personnel with Fort Riley.

Community members and athletes are invited to enjoy ice cream sandwiches at the community center to celebrate with the athletes and RCPD team.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run finale will take place in Wichita on Friday, May 31 to kick off the Opening Ceremonies for the 2024 Special Olympics Summer Games at Maize High School.

