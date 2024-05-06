Riley addresses where Herro stands, disagrees with Haslem sixth man comment. And Rozier news

Heat president Pat Riley’s irritation with some players for not suiting up for some games was a theme of his annual postseason news conference on Monday.

And so when asked to assess Tyler Herro’s season, it wasn’t surprising that the first thing Riley noted was that Herro “played 42 games. He has been fragile a little bit, broke his hand last year in the playoffs [that sidelined him for nearly all of Miami’s run to the NBA Finals], had injuries earlier in his career....

“His major injuries are real. We hope to get through a season where he’s playing in that 72- to 82-game basis. Maybe one day he will surprise us and play every game. I remember [former Lakers star] James Worthy went through some injuries in his first and second year. It happens sometimes.”

Riley then commended Herro’s work ethic: “There isn’t anyone who works harder at his game. He puts the time in. He puts the time in the weight room. He might need to go to another calorie level [to keep the weight on]. He’s gotten stronger. He’s got to make some adjustments definitely.

“He’s a shot taker and maker. We have to do more to give him that kind of space. But he has to do more to be able to deal with a defense that is committed to stopping you.

“He got overloaded [with Boston’s defense] with [Jrue] Holiday and [Derrick] White and [Jaylen] Brown and [Peyton] Pritchard. They were like, ‘no, not him.’ Anyone else can beat us, but not him and Bam [Adebayo], especially after Game 2,” when Herro had 24 points and 14 assists, his only standout game of the series.

“It’s always going to be about getting stronger and getting your body ready for that kind of physicality,” Riley said.

Last week, Heat executive Udonis Haslem raised eyebrows by saying on ESPN: “Tyler’s role for us, and the best role for him, is to probably be a sixth man. That’s taking nothing away from what Tyler does as a basketball player. But for our chemistry, we are better when we got Duncan Robinson in the starting lineup, making plays, being that trigger for us and spraying and creating for other guys.”

Riley made clear he doesn’t agree with Haslem’s opinion on the matter.

“That’s a narrative that’s out there,” Riley said. “Everybody who has that narrative must know more than I know to say that about Tyler… Tyler is a starter. Is that going to be something you are going to ask a player one day, whether it’s he or Terry Rozier one day.

“That’s where a coach has a job to do, what he’s paid for. Whatever is in the best interests of the team. We won’t know until we have everybody available, how the whole thing works” with Herro and Rozier.

Riley said he told Haslem that “he probably should have kept that [opinion] to himself. We have one voice and that voice is all of our voice. But one guy is going to distribute that information and that’s Erik [Spoelstra]. If I’m talking to the media every week, there’s going to be controversy. Spo and I argue a lot, but I don’t want to put that in the media.

“What Udonis has to understand is he works for the Heat. I think he’s really good on NBA TV or ESPN on the studio show, and he and Mike Miller are funny as hell on their podcast. Half the stories are … embellished, especially about me.”

ROZIER UPDATE

Riley offered some insight on the neck injury that sidelined Rozier the final nine games of the season, including the playoffs, without revealing the precise diagnosis.

“I see him with a neck brace on,” said Riley, who met with Rozier last week. “He said he feels good. He’s doing everything he’s [supposed to]. It’s a process; it takes time.

“He gets hit and hits the floor hard. When you’re dealing with a spine, you don’t mess around. You’re not going to mess around with it. He wanted to play desperately. He couldn’t. It’s going to heal. Doctors convinced us and him that in time this thing will heal and go away.”

As a player, “Terry was everything I expected,” Riley said.

▪ Riley said of Spoelstra’s contract extension (reportedly for eight years and $120 million): “He deserves it…. He could have been a free agent and gone anywhere. That leads to organizational stability with your players.

“Word gets around about these coaches. Players who come to him and his staff and develop. Other players see that. All of a sudden, they have career contracts and career opportunities. It’s a credit to him.”