Riley Adams' go-ahead home run
Riley Adams crushes a go-ahead two-run home run to left field in the top of the 9th inning to give the Nationals a 3-2 lead
One thing really got to Kris Bryant after he learned he was leaving Chicago.
The country that brought baseball back to the Olympics was rewarded with its first-ever gold medal.
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
The Yankees came back to beat the Mariners for the third game in a row, using a four-run sixth inning to wrestle the lead from Seattle.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says recently acquired Trea Turner will start against the Angels and spend the rest of this season as the team's primary second baseman.
DJ LeMahieu and Kyle Higashioka made savvy baserunning moves, turning a double-play grounder into the go-ahead run, and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 Saturday for their fifth straight win. Aaron Judge and Rougned Odor homered and the Yankees capitalized on a three-base error by right fielder Mitch Haniger to win for the 10th time in 12 games. New York erased a 4-1 deficit by scoring four times in the sixth inning.
The Mets hit three straight home runs in the ninth to make things interesting, but they fell to the Phillies 5-3 on Saturday afternoon.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.
Mike Trout has had an unbelievable first decade in the majors. As he exits his 20s, USA TODAY Sports examines the Angel's trajectory.
Could you even imagine ...
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Saturday’s effort by Andrew Heaney will never be confused for a masterpiece, but it ended up being exactly what the Yankees needed.
The Yankees won their 5th straight game, a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. Slugger Aaron Judge felt starter Andrew Heaney was the star of the game, after a rough start, when he gave up four runs in the first two innings, he settled down and gave the team 6 innings. Judge who belted his 23rd homer of the season, also talked about the team's comeback ability, never feeling they're out of a game, especially with such a stacked lineup.
A Wisconsin family battled a big fish in the Atlantic Ocean offshore of Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Here's what they caught and released.
Several ex-NFL players ripped New York Giants coach Joe Judge on Friday, claiming he's an egotist who has created a "toxic" environment.
Some get a gold watch when retiring. Allyson Felix got one final gold medal.
China lead the medal table ahead of the USA, while Great Britain are hovering around the top five
Named after a wrestling legend, Steveson did his namesake proud with a thrilling win over a three-time world champion.